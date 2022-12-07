TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, mainly north of I-20 and mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, but it will be a bit cooler along and north of I-30. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy after 9 PM. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 62. High: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 61. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 63. High: 70. Wind: W 15 mph.