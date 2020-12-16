Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmer afternoon expected with some sun returning

TODAY: Decreasing clouds are expected today with some sunshine expected by the afternoon. While temperatures will be warmer than yesterday it’s still going to be cold this afternoon. High: 48. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Very cold with clear skies. A widespread freeze and frost are expected. Low: 28. Winds: West 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 57. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain chances will persist for the morning hours. Temperatures will remain relatively chilly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 59. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 35. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.