TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, then partly cloudy closer to sunrise. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 69. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 48. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 57. High: 64. Wind: W 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 46. High: 54. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.