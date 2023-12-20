TODAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 55. High: 69. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 48. High: 63. Wind: W 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NW 10 mph.