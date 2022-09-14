TODAY: Mostly sunny, with low humidity. Highs around 90 degrees. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds and a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 65. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds in Deep East Texas and a 10% chance of showers there. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and humid. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.