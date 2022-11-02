TODAY: Patchy fog through 9 AM, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms early. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.