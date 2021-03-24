Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, Stormy Night Ahead





Today: A few clouds with some sun into the day. Lows starting the day in the upper 40’s. High’s this afternoon in the upper 70’s. A few isolated showers and storms possible in the evening. A few could be strong with some damaging winds and hail. These will continue on into the night time.

Tonight: A few strong storms passing by tonight some could have damaging winds and hail. A loud night with storms passing by. Low’s will be mild around 60. A few isolated showers and storms will carry on into Thursday. A 40% chance for a storm this evening into the night.

Thursday Morning: A few showers and storms passing by as we get into Thursday morning. Into lunch these should be clearing out of the area. When they do a few could turn strong to severe as it moves east toward Louisiana and Arkansas. Damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado could be associated with one of these isolated storms. Temperatures won’t be as warm Thursday with high’s in the upper 60’s. South winds will shift to northwest as the front passes by into the afternoon. A 60% chance for a storm early AM for Thursday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with low’s in the upper 40’s to start. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 70’s. Winds shift to the southeast at 10 MPH.

Saturday: A fairly clear start to Saturday with lows in the mid 50’s. Afternoon sunshine with a few clouds around into the evening as temperatures get into the upper 70’s. A few isolated showers develop late going into Sunday. A 20% chance for a shower late.

Sunday: A front passes through Sunday morning bringing a few showers early on during the day. High’s in the afternoon in the upper 60’s. South winds shift to the north as the front passes through early on in the day. A 30% shower for Sunday morning.

Monday: Cooler start in the 40’s with a clear day for Monday. Sunny afternoon with high’s around 70. Winds shift to the south throughout the day.