TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: S 10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy early, followed by mostly sunny skies. A 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: WNW 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 56. High: 84. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 63. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 83. Wind: SE 15 mph.