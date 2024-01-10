TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SW 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in Deep East Texas. Rain and storm chances increase to 80% overnight. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 38. High: 48. Wind: NW 25-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 28. High: 55. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible. Low: 32. High: 51. Wind: W 15 mph.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of precipitation. A wintry mix is possible. Low: 21. High: 30. Wind: N 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 17. High: 35. Wind: NW 10 mph.