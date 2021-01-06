Wednesday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain expected throughout the day

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Today will be a washout for most. The severe threat remains very low but a few storms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds SW. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 56. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers are expected before midnight. After midnight we should dry out but we’ll remain cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 43. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with some patchy drizzle. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 47. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining chilly. Low: 36. High: 49. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 30. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Another chance at some chilly of rain possibly mixed with some wet flakes of snow. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. High: 41. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 31. High: 46. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 28. High: 53. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.