TODAY: A cold front will move through earlier giving us much drier and sunnier conditions today. High: 73. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms (some could be strong to severe NW). Temperatures will remain very warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some strong to severe thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.