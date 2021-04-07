Wednesday Morning Forecast: Windy & Stormy Afternoon

This Morning: Warm and breezy to start with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Wind gusts up to 25mph from the south throughout the day ahead of the front. A stray shower or light drizzle possible through the morning. Mostly cloudy for the morning into the daytime.

Today: Warm around 80 for afternoon high’s. Humid and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph shifting from the south to the northwest. Chance for precipitation 60%. A few afternoon storms could be strong. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threat, a very low tornado threat is possible but the afternoon is the best chance for a spin up of a tornado in a storm. Into the evening these storms will continue off to the southeast and will be out of the area by the beginning into the night.

Tonight: A few clouds tonight with low’s in the upper 50’s. Winds calming from the northwest around 5 mph. Not as muggy to start Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly dry through the day Thursday. High’s in the afternoon near 80. Sunny with a few clouds. An isolated stray shower could be possible into the evening. Cloud cover returns overnight into Friday. Chance for light rain 20%.

Friday: Another warm start with cloudy conditions low’s in the mid 60’s. Afternoon high’s in the mid 80’s ahead of another front that will bring more storms Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. All modes of severe weather are possible Friday for now. We will continue to monitor how the system develops Friday.

Saturday: Clearing early Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 50’s. High pressures sets in to keep us sunny for Saturday. Temperatures in the upper 70’s for the afternoon. Winds out of the north 10 mph.

Sunday: Cooler to start in the low 50’s. Clear to begin Sunday with high’s in the afternoon around 80. Sunny with a few clouds around to end your day. Winds shift back to the south 10mph.