Wednesday Morning Forecast: Wintry Mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain continues

TODAY: Freezing rain and sleet are expected for areas along and south of Interstate 20 through this morning. Snow is expected for northern areas as well. By this afternoon the storm system will shift to the East and we’ll see cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon. Chance of precipitation: 100%. High: 26. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Low: 22. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few flurries in the morning followed more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle and fail to warm to freezing. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High: 30. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine returning! Low: 12. High: 35. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 25. High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance at a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 53. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold. Low: 33. High: 58. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 37. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.