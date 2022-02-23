A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Wood, Upshur, Camp, Titus, Rains, and Hopkins County for light icing on elevated surfaces (bridge decks, power lines, and trees)

TODAY: A wintry mix is expected to our west with a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses in the advisory area. Temperatures will be in the 30s for the majority of the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 37. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers with some light freezing rain to the west. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 33. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers with a chance of a wintry mix to the NW. Temperatures will still be cold but not quite as cold as what we see today. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 42. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 28. High: 43. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another area of showers moving through and about as cold. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. High: 42. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 30. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.