Wednesday Night Forcast: Clouds return ahead of rain chances through next week

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds for western areas. Cool again. Lows: lower 40s east, middle 40s to near 50 west of HWY 69.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and warm. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds widespread on Friday morning. Partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 60. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms with a cold front, but mainly north of HWY 79, where the chance is 40%. South of HWY 79, a 30% chance of rain and isolated storms. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: South, turning North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely, chances at 40%. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returning and seasonal weather ahead of Thanksgiving. Low: 52. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.