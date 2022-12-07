TONIGHT: Clouds will increase from partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers (especially to the north). Rain amounts will remain light. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Other than a couple of isolated showers and patchy drizzle in the morning we should dry out in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 62. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some light rain around. The rain will be on a come and go basis so it won’t rain all day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 63. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 67. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms possible. Depending on timing, some of these storms could be severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe as the cold front approaches. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 72. Winds: W 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 50. High: 58. Winds: NW 15 MPH.