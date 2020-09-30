Wednesday Night Forecast: Big temperature drop to end the week

OVERNIGHT: A cold front arriving to I-20 by morning. A milder morning. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: SW, turning NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold front clearing Deep East Texas after 9 AM. Cooler and breezy with sunshine. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Stronger push of colder air, making it a chilly and Fall day. Lows: upper 40s to around 50. High: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds at times in the northern areas – mild in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Ahead of a cold front, a few showers or storms possible after 12 AM. This rain chance mainly northern areas. Lows: upper 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 10% chance of rain for the morning hours under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front arriving in the afternoon, bringing back a mostly sunny sky. High: 79. Wind: SW, turning North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler weather returns with sunshine. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another cool morning and then warmer in the afternoon. Low: 53. High: 79. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, heating up. Low: 58. High: 84. Wind: South 5-10 mph.