Wednesday Night Forecast: Breezy & very warm Thursday, storms by Sunday

THIS EVENING: Partial clearing, but clouds increasing from south to north. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with patchy drizzle by morning. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Another round of morning clouds, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. Muggy. High: 77. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Very muggy morning and then a warm, breezy afternoon. A 20% chance of isolated showers. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers. Cloudy to mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 70% chance of storms by the midday and afternoon hours. There is a low risk of strong or severe storms. Very warm and muggy. Low: 66. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds back to sunshine. Staying warm and breezy. Low: 51. High: 73. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 49. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers return, and turning cooler by late week, a 30% chance. Low: 47. High: 66. Wind: NW 10 mph.