Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds & much colder Thursday

THIS EVENING: Rain ending across the eastern areas. Colder and breezy. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase and colder. A 20% chance of rain across northern areas. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, making it feel like the 30s.

THURSDAY: Remaining cloudy and colder. A 20% chance of light rain (with a sleet pellet or snowflake mixed in…no winter weather accumulation). High: 45. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy to start, but then sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Late evening and overnight, a 20% chance of rain. Low: 32. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, with a chance of a wintry mix. Precipitation chance at 60%. Stay tuned for updates as the track of the weather system will determine precipitation type. Low: 36. High: 38. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and cold. Low: 29. High: 42. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine, a tad milder. Low: 27. High: 50. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues, and a tad milder. Low: 30. High: 53. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.