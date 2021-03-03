Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds return Thursday, rain & cooler Friday

OVERNIGHT: Chilly but not as cold. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Warmer. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers off and on during the day, ending late evening. Rain chances at 40%. Cooler for some areas, possibly warmer in southern areas. Low: 51. High: 61. Wind: South, becoming NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and warmer. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and continued warm. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing humidity. Breezy & very warm. Low: 56. High: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

