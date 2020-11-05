Wednesday Night Forecast: Clouds with sunshine Thursday

THIS EVENING: High clouds moving in – partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cool with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds (at times mostly cloudy), and then peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. High: 73. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and warm. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies a tad humid. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sun with clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Warm and muggy. Low: 63. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front projected to arrive during the day. Turning cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 72. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns and cooler for Veterans Day. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

