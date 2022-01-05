Wednesday Night Forecast: Colder air arrives Thursday morning

THIS EVENING: Clouds increasing and a 10% chance of light rain east of HWY 69. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: Light East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase. A few light showers until 2 AM for areas east of HWY 69. Patchy fog possible as the cold front moves in. Lows: 30s north of HWY 154, upper 30s to lower 40s south of HWY 154 to HWY 21, and lower to middle 40s south of HWY 21. Wind: North 5-10 mph and increasing.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and breezy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50, but lower 40s north of I-20. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold start, and chilly in the afternoon. Clouds returning after 3 PM. Low: 25. High: 50. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: South 15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight, a 60% chance.

SUNDAY: Rain ends during the morning with the next cold front. Temperatures fall by evening. Low: 62. High: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler and breezy with variable clouds. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: NE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cool. Low: 31. High: 53. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds ramping up, and a 20% chance of rain. Rain increasing into Thursday. Low: 41. High: 50. Wind: East 10 mph.

