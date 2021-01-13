Wednesday Night Forecast: Colder weather returns Thursday night into Friday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear, a light breeze and cool. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Breezy & cool. Lows: middle to upper 30s, feeling like the lower 30s. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and mild for the afternoon. A cold front arriving during the afternoon. High: 62. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph with gusts at 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Trending colder despite sunshine. Windy. Low: 33 (feeling like the 20s in the morning). Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: A frost and freeze Saturday morning. Sunshine to a few clouds. Cool. Low: 30. High: 51. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Now, a 20% chance of rain (trending drier). Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and mild. Low: 36. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue at 30%. Low: 52. High: 59. Wind: South 10 mph.

