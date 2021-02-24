Wednesday Night Forecast: Cooler temperatures & rain on the way

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and turning cooler. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds moving in by morning. Some sun expected for the morning. Lows: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy & cooler. Rain increasing after 3 PM, a 60% chance. High: 58. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Heavier rainfall increasing with a few storms. Some storms could produce small hail. Rain amounts approaching 1″ for areas north of HWY 79. Lows: middle 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain ending after 10 AM, then cloudy and cool. Additional drizzle to light rain for the rest of the day. Rain chances 60% down to 40%. Low: 45. High: 56. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain and an isolated t-storm as warmer air lifts northward. A mostly cloudy sky with a 40% rain chance. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms possible, some could be severe. Rain chances at 60%. Very muggy. Low: 64. High: 70. Wind: SW, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue, a 60% probability. Low: 55. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More showers with some sunshine. Rain chance at 30%. Low: 47. High: 61. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 69. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.