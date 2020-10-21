Wednesday Night Forecast: Cooler weather arriving Friday

OVERNIGHT: Patchy dense fog along with some clouds by daybreak. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: AM fog ending by 10 AM. Clouds decreasing into the afternoon as more sunshine continues. Very warm. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front arriving between 10 AM and 2 PM. Ahead of the front, a 10% to 20% chance of rain or brief t-storms, mainly north of HWY 79. Temperatures colder into the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 70s to middle 80s from north to south. By the afternoon and evening, cooler weather moves in. Wind turning North 10-15 mph and temperatures to the 70s and 60s (possibly cooler).

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Much cooler and comfortable. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Turning warmer for the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 60. High: 84. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arriving just after sunrise Monday. Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Morning temperatures: middle 60s. Afternoon temperatures range from the 50s to the middle 60s. Wind: becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder. Periods of rain, chances at 30%. Low: 42. High: 52. Wind: North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More showers possible along with cooler temperatures. Low: 43. High: 57. Wind: North 10 mph.