Wednesday Night Forecast: Freeze & frost overnight, sunshine returning Thursday

Second widespread freeze of the season overnight.
THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Temperatures to the 30s. Wind: West 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clearing clouds. A freeze and heavy frost. Lows: middle to upper 20s for most areas. Wind: NW, turning West 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures below freezing until 9 AM, then a seasonal afternoon with more sunshine. High: 57. Wind: West, turning SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Another cold morning with a light freeze for a few areas. Sunshine to start with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. After 8 PM, a 20% chance of rain showers. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain showers continue until the late afternoon, a 40% chance. Late day clearing of the clouds. High: 58. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Seasonal weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 34. High: 58. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Near freezing in the morning. Sunshine and a tad milder for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Much warmer with more sunshine. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Another cold front late day. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

