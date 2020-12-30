Wednesday Night Forecast: Heavy rain & flood threat Thursday

THIS EVENING: The cold front sliding south of HWY 84. South of the front, a low risk of a severe storm. Otherwise, areas of rain continue. Temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s, but parts of Deep East Texas in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: North, NE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Periods of rain increasing, becoming at a 100% chance by morning. Lows: 40s to the lower 50s, and south of HWY 79 in the middle 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Widespread rain continues. Rain heavy with a flood threat. Chance at 100%. An isolated severe storm possible in Deep East Texas during the afternoon. Windy & cooler. High: 56. Wind: Variable 15-20 mph. Rain clears out after 9 PM.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly cloudy with some sunshine returning. Low: 41. High: 48. Wind: South, West 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds with sunshine. Cool. Low: 34. High: 51. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer with more sunshine. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front. Low: 54. High: 68. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.