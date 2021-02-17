Wednesday Night Forecast: Icy travel conditions & very cold

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & cold. Flurries possible. Temperatures in the 20s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Very cold. A few snow showers or sleet possible in Deep East Texas by morning, a 20% chance. Low: 22. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow for the morning. High: 30. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 12. High: 34. Wind: North, turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, but the warming of the day going to melting the ground, thus keeping temperatures cool, but warmer than previous days. Low: 23. High: 38. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and even milder. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front late day. Low: 37. High: 50. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 34. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 33. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and very nice. Low: 39. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.