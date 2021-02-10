Wednesday Night Forecast: Light ice early Thursday morning

THIS EVENING: Rain and isolated storms. A changeover to sleet or light freezing rain for NW counties after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 30s and 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain continues, with a likely changeover to accumulating freezing rain in portions of Franklin, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Smith, Titus, Van Zandt, & Wood counties. A trace to one-tenth of an inch of ice possible. Lows in this region in the lower 30s to the upper 20s. Elsewhere, rain showers and cold. Lows: lower to middle 30s to the lower 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Freezing rain in the aforementioned areas through 11 AM, then cloudy and cold with drizzle. More rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs: middle 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North 10-15 mph. Rain chances at 70%.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of precipitation. Low: 32. High: 37. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of a wintry mix (sleet, freezing rain, snow, & rain all possible) in the afternoon and evening. Low: 29. High: 32. Wind: North 10 mph. Accumulation & travel impacts are possible.

SUNDAY: Cloudy & cold. A 20% chance of precipitation increasing by evening and overnight. Even colder. Low: 21. High: 28. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Snow likely, and accumulation and travel impacts expected. A 60% chance. Low: 17. High: 20. Wind: NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cold. Coldest morning lows potentially in about 7 years. Low: 10. High: 24. Wind: North, turning South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of a wintry mix, a 30% chance. Low: 16. High: 25. Wind: North 10 mph.