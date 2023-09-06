A frontal boundary will settle across East Texas Thursday and Friday.
THURSDAY: Sunny & Hot. High 102. Heat Index 109. Wind SW 5-10 becoming NW in the Afternoon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 79. Wind S 5.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms after noon. High 103. Heat Index 109. Wind S 5-10.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 76. Wind SE 5-10.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 96.
SATURDAY NIGHT & SUNDAY: 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 73. High 92.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms. Lows near 70. Highs 90 Monday, 84 Tuesday & Wednesday.
A frontal boundary will settle across East Texas Thursday and Friday.