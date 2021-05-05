Wednesday Night Forecast: More sun & warmer days, storms by Mother’s Day

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few high clouds increase for areas north of I-20 near sunrise. Lows: middle to lower 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds clear quickly as sunshine takes back over. Warmer afternoon. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with high clouds by the afternoon. Nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. More humid and breezy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very muggy and windy. Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening, chance at 40%, especially north of HWY 79. Severe storms are possible. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: SW 20 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, some of which could be severe and heavy. A 40% chance areawide. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More storms and not as warm. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 67. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues and cooler. Chances at 30%. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.