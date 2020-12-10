Wednesday Night Forecast: One more warm day, storms Friday

THIS EVENING: Skies clear and milder. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Skies clear.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening. Breezy and warm. High: 78. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain and storms likely after 10 AM, ending late Friday night. Overall rain chance at 80%. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch or more. Low: 58. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 43. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds continue at times. Another reinforcing push of colder air, and a 20% chance of rain for areas north of I-20. Low: 36. High: 52. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and cold. A freeze expected in the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 29. High: 55. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and seasonal. Low: 32. High: 58. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 38. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.