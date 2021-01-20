Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain returns Thursday, heavy by evening

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & cool. Temperatures in the 50s. A 30% chance of rain. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of light rain. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Heavier rainfall increasing after 12 PM, and especially by evening and night. A few t-storms are possible. Chances at 70%. Rain totals 1-2 inches possible. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning rain ends, but light drizzle continues as it gets colder. The chance at 30%. Temperatures start in the middle 50s to near 60, but fall to the lower/middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A break in the precipitation, but clouds continue. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the evening and night hours. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain returning, a 40% chance. Warmer. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms possible, a 40% chance. Storms could turn severe if ingredients come together. Stay tuned for updates. Low: 64. High: 68. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returning. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Another front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.