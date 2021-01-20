Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain returns Thursday, heavy by evening

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & cool. Temperatures in the 50s. A 30% chance of rain. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of light rain. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Heavier rainfall increasing after 12 PM, and especially by evening and night. A few t-storms are possible. Chances at 70%. Rain totals 1-2 inches possible. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning rain ends, but light drizzle continues as it gets colder. The chance at 30%. Temperatures start in the middle 50s to near 60, but fall to the lower/middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A break in the precipitation, but clouds continue. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the evening and night hours. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain returning, a 40% chance. Warmer. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms possible, a 40% chance. Storms could turn severe if ingredients come together. Stay tuned for updates. Low: 64. High: 68. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returning. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Another front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 60. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51