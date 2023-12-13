TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 46. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 64. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an rain increasing from west to east in the evening. Friday night could be a washout. Temperatures will hold fairly steady due to rain and clouds Friday night. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 47. High: 62. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early in the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 54. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a slightly warmer. Low: 42. High: 61. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.