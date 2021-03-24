Wednesday Night Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight, sun Thursday PM

THIS EVENING: Mostly to mainly cloudy. Isolated storms mainly west and north areas through 10 PM. Spotty showers possible elsewhere. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph and humid.

OVERNIGHT: More storms to increase. Severe threat will continue, with mostly a hail and wind threat. Morning temperatures to the lower 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms remain likely through late morning to early afternoon from west to east. A few strong storms are possible with wind and hail the main threats. Cold front by PM, decreasing clouds and sunshine. Temperatures fall to the 50s, then rebound to the 60s by afternoon. Wind: Becoming NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 48. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase again. A 30% chance of rain late afternoon and evening. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Spotty showers continuing, a 30% chance. Low: 59. High: 66. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread rain expected, a 40% chance. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Only a 20% chance of rain. Warmer and more humid. Low: 58. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and thunderstorms, a 40% chance. Low: 67. High: 76. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.