Wednesday Night Forecast: Sunshine on Thanksgiving, rain returns Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and chilly. Temperatures to the lower 50s and the 40s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cold morning with patchy frost. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Sunshine through most of the day, but increasing clouds after 3 PM and into the evening. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Approaching cold front keeps most rain south of I-20 and especially south of HWY 84. Rain chances: 70% south of HWY 84, and 40% north of HWY 84. Cloudy and not as warm. Low: 59. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler. A lull in the rain through Saturday afternoon, then more rain after 3 PM, chances at 60%. Low: 51. High: 57. Wind: East 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Mainly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and colder. Morning lows in the middle 30s. Highs: lower 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A freeze likely in the morning, lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. More sun and continued chilly in the afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 32. High: 60. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.