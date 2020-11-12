Wednesday Night Forecast: Sunshine Thursday, rain chances this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: lower 40s to middle 40s mostly. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: After another chilly morning, mostly sunny and warmer. High: 77. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and warmer. Lows in the 50s. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warm and a tad muggy. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front arriving during the mid-morning to afternoon hours. A 20% chance of rain. Temperatures start in the 60s and potentially hold steady or briefly rise to near 70. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and breezy. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A colder morning with sunshine and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.