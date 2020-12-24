Wednesday Night Forecast: Very cold on Thursday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold weather is back in time for Christmas.
Click here for an in-depth breakdown.

THIS EVENING: Storms exiting Toledo Bend after 8 PM. Clearing clouds and colder. Temperatures fall to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s Thursday morning.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mainly sunny but very cold. Highs only in the middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into CHRISTMAS MORNING: Another cold night. Winds relax significantly and giving us a freeze and a frost. Lows: upper 20s to near 30. Wind: NW to West 5 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning and a milder afternoon. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Low: 52. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A cold front will enter our area and could stall out in the northern areas. Temperatures: lows in the middle 50s. Highs: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South to North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 63. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Colder with our next front. Low: 47. High: 53. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51