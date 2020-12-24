Wednesday Night Forecast: Very cold on Thursday

THIS EVENING: Storms exiting Toledo Bend after 8 PM. Clearing clouds and colder. Temperatures fall to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s Thursday morning.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mainly sunny but very cold. Highs only in the middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into CHRISTMAS MORNING: Another cold night. Winds relax significantly and giving us a freeze and a frost. Lows: upper 20s to near 30. Wind: NW to West 5 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning and a milder afternoon. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 38. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Low: 52. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A cold front will enter our area and could stall out in the northern areas. Temperatures: lows in the middle 50s. Highs: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South to North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 63. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Colder with our next front. Low: 47. High: 53. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.