Wednesday Night Forecast: Very cold start Thursday, sunshine back by Friday

THIS EVENING: Rain ending to the east by 9 PM. Cloudy skies continue with patchy drizzle. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower 40s. A west wind increasing 10-15 mph will make it feel like the lower 30s and some upper 20s by morning.

THURSDAY: Possible brief morning sun, but clouds increase by midday and through the afternoon. Cool and breezy. High: 54. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returning. Cool day. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon for Halloween. Low: 42. Highs: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front moves in and a few clouds. Overall, staying mainly sunny. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued with mostly sunny skies. Mild. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.