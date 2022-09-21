TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Low: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a front arriving. While our humidity should fall in the afternoon our afternoon temperatures will be close to record levels. High: 98. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 70. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and hot. Low: 72. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies as a stronger front moves through. We should see a couple of clouds with the frontal passage. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and remaining mild. Low: 60. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.