Wednesday Night Forecast: Windy & colder temperatures for Thursday

Today: A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this morning into lunch time. A few of these storms could turn severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible with hail, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts being the highest risk and a low risk of a spinup of a tornado. This line will start to exit the area during the afternoon but the chance for severe storms won't subside until the line is out of Texas. Chance for rain 70% with winds from the southwest 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing will begin in the evening with temperatures beginning to drop when the sun sets. Low's will dip into he 40's tonight so we will have a chilly start to Thursday with our winds shifting to the north overnight.