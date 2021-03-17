Wednesday Night Forecast: Windy & colder temperatures for Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and windy. Cooler temperatures as we fall to the 60s and 50s. Wind: West, turning NW 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few high clouds and colder. Lows: lower 40s, feeling like the lower 30s. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler with sunshine. High: 62. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder morning with more sunshine. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with increasing humidity. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers increasing late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 30% Low: 55. High: 69. Winds: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain through the morning. Low: 55. High: 70. Wind: West 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

