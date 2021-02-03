Wednesday Night Forecast: Windy & warm Thursday, cooler by evening

THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds. Breezy and mild. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: South-SE 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning. Windy & very mild. Lows: middle to lower 50s, but rising to the middle and upper 50s by daybreak. Wind: increasing to South, SW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy start to PM sunshine. Very warm and windy. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s, and lower to middle 70s south of I-20. A 20% chance of showers after 3 PM with the cold front. Cooler by evening. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Seasonal but noticeably cooler. Becoming mainly sunny. Low: 37. High: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds. Milder afternoon. Low: 39. High: 61. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The Arctic front delaying…so warmer temperatures with variable clouds. Low: 36. High: 63. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain with the next cold front. Low: 44. High: 67. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of showers, but potentially colder with the Arctic front arriving. Low: 37. High: 45. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Even colder. Low: 26. High: 41. Wind: North 10 mph.

