TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated shower or two possible. Some wet flakes of snow are possible in our far northern counties. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A morning shower or two will be a possibility in the morning (the best chance will be to the east). Decreasing clouds are expected once the afternoon rolls around. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 32. High: 62. SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances. Conditions will remain breezy. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 54. High: 68. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two late. We’ll have to watch the evening for a severe weather threat. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 51. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. High: 53. Winds: NW 20 MPH.