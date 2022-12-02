TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle early. We should start to see a few break in the clouds overnight tonight. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 58. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds as a front moves through in the morning. We could see a few showers in Deep East Texas prior to the front arriving. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 61. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and trending much warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 72. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 70. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.