TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with decreasing temperatures. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a brief isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will be intensely hot. Chance of rain: 10%. High” 1-3. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Heat and humidity will continue to build throughout the day. It will lead to a chance of some rain Sunday night. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers. The temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon as a result. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 95. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.