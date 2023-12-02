TODAY: Partly cloudy skies along with a leftover shower to the south. High: 68. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler as a front rolls through in the morning. Low: 42. High: 64. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.