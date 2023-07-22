TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will be cooler thanks to a front moving through. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 95. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Some morning showers in Deep East Texas are possible. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.