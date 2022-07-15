TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.