SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and cool. High: 69. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 51. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Low: 64. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 59. High: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Much cooler temperatures as a front moves through. Low: 60. High: 66. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.