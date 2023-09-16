TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms around. We’ll have rain in the area, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you will or won’t see rain in your area, be weather aware! Chance of rain: 30%. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 67. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDENSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 88. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two and remaining hot in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two while remaining hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.